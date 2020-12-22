Clemson hits double digits on the All-ACC teams

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is named ACC Player of the Year.

The ACC preseason player of the year and the creator of the "We Want To Play" hashtag has been named the ACC Player of the Year.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence earned the award for the first time after leading the Tigers to a 10-1 record and a sixth straight ACC Championship.

Freshman defensive end Myles Murphy was named Co-Newcomer of the Year.

Joining Lawrence and Murphy on the All-ACC First Team were wide receiver Amari Rodgers, freshman defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and cornerback Derion Kendrick.

Surprisingly, the ACC's all-time leading rusher and two-time Player of Year, Travis Etienne was voted to the second team. He was also listed as the second team as an all-purpose player.