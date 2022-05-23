Wagner named ACC Player of the Year

Clemson slugger Max Wagner was honored Monday as the league's top player after a regular season which saw him smash 26 home runs.

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore Max Wagner was named ACC Player-of-the-Year, announced Monday by the ACC. Wagner is Clemson’s 14th ACC Player-of-the-Year and first since 2016 (Seth Beer).

Wagner also earned First-Team All-ACC honors. Two Tiger sophomores, Mack Anglin (SP) and Blake Wright (2B), earned Third-Team All-ACC accolades.

Wagner (Green Bay, Wis.) is hitting .379 with 26 homers, one triple, 15 doubles, 74 RBIs, 65 runs, an .867 slugging percentage, a .506 on-base percentage and two steals in 56 games (52 starts) in 2022. He is among the national leaders in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS, and he is tied for the ACC lead in homers. His 26 home runs, one behind the Tiger record of 27, are also tied for fourth most in a season in ACC history.

He has hit a home run every 7.5 at bats in 2022, well ahead of the school record of 8.9, and his .867 slugging percentage is also best in a season in school history. He has reached base via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in each of the last 40 games as well.

Anglin (Marengo, Ohio) has been the Tigers’ Friday starter all season. He is 6-5 with a 4.11 ERA, .217 opponents’ batting average and 74 strikeouts in 72.1 innings pitched over 14 starts in 2022. His 10.61 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark in his career is fourth highest in Clemson history.