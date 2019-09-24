By the time Clemson finished emptying the bench Saturday against Charlotte, a school record 111 players saw the field.

For Ben Lippen graduate Patrick McClure, it wasn't his first action as a Tiger, but it was his debut in the box score.

McClure rushed twice for 12 yards in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 52-10 win over Charlotte. Among those who was glad to see McClure see the field was starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence whose night was done after one quarter.

Lawrence, whose freshman season was capped off with a victory over Alabama in the national championship, says he was glad to share the field with the backups.

"It means a lot," Lawrence said.

"He's a guy who's in our meeting room every day. It's a guy I'm with and friends with. It's really cool to see him get an opportunity. He does a lot for this team and this program as as scout team, in our meetings, contributing in that way. He does a lot and a lot of work that's not seen. It's like that for a lot of guys on the team. So, it's cool to see them get an opportunity to play in front of everyone. It's really cool."

McClure came to Clemson as a preferred walk-on in late July of 2018, just before the start of preseason practice. He transferred from Jacksonville University where he did not play football. As a senior at Ben Lippen, he was a part of the 2016 3A state championship team.