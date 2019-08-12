The ACC Defensive Player of the Year is officially the country's top linebacker.

Isaiah Simmons has been named the winner of the Butkus Award which is named after the Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus who wore the famous #51 during his days with the Bears.

Simmons becomes the first Clemson player to earn the honor in the award’s 35-year history and the first ACC player since current Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly did so at Boston College back in 2011.

Simmons ended the 2019 regular season with the team lead in tackles (84), tackles for loss (14.0) and sacks (7.0) . In the ACC Championship game, Simmons added nine tackles and an interception as the Tigers become the first team since the inception of conference championship games in 1992 to win five consecutive conference championship games.