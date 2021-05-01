Clemson defensive linemen enter the transfer portal

Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams are looking to finish up their career at other schools.

Two defensive lineman are leaving Clemson to enter the transfer portal.

Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams will leave the Upstate and look to finish up their respective careers outside of Pickens County.

Pinckney, a graduate studen this past season will take advantage of the NCAA pausing all eligibility clocks due to COVID-19. He has played in 55 career games including all 12 this season. He recorded 22 tackles, including three tackles for loss and a sack. He also scored on a one-yard touchdown in the Tigers’ win at Georgia Tech as he was the fullback on the play during the goal line situation.