ACC Kickoff in July will be held virtually

from Following other conferences, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its annual ACC Football Kickoff in July will be held virtually from July 21-23.



The annual preseason media gathering was originally scheduled to be held at The Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina.



“As we continue to navigate the necessary steps surrounding COVID-19, transitioning this year’s ACC Football Kickoff from an in-person event to a virtual experience is the best option to provide media access to our coaches and student-athletes,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford in a statement.