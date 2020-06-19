x
Skip Navigation

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

sports

ACC Kickoff in July will be held virtually

Concerns about the coronavirus have forced the ACC to change plans concerning the July preseason media gathering.
Credit: WLTX
With a nod to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, offensive lineman John Simpson broke out a blonde wig to give the media what they wanted - Trevor Lawrence at the ACC Kickoff

from Following other conferences, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its annual ACC Football Kickoff in July will be held virtually from July 21-23.
 
The annual preseason media gathering was originally scheduled to be held at The Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina.
 
“As we continue to navigate the necessary steps surrounding COVID-19, transitioning this year’s ACC Football Kickoff from an in-person event to a virtual experience is the best option to provide media access to our coaches and student-athletes,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford in a statement. 

“Our primary focus in all decisions continues to be the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, and in this specific instance, all of our media partners and event attendees.”
 
As has been the case in previous year, all 14 head coaches and selected student-athletes from each school will be participating in the virtual media sessions.