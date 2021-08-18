As Clemson begins school, Dabo says it's been a productive camp

The Tigers will kick off the season in Charlotte against Georgia in a top 5 showdown.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Now that preseason camp is over, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney was very upbeat as he reflected on a Saturday scrimmage with little to no mistakes by the defense with some sloppiness by the offense.

It was a better showing by the offense in the situational scrimmage on Tuesday although the defense still "had the edge" according to Swinney.