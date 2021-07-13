Taylor set to stay in school, won't sign with an MLB club

Former Dutch Fork outfielder Will Taylor will be a part of Clemson football and baseball at least for the next three years.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson went 1-for-2 Tuesday on Day Two of the MLB amateur draft.

Freshman Bubba Chandler was taken in the third round by the Pirates and appears set to sign and thus begin his professional career.

Let’s get to work 🤝 https://t.co/aE5G6R9IrQ — Bubba Chandler (@Bubbachandler_) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, former Dutch Fork outfielder Will Taylor was not taken and will stay in school where he will play receiver and quarterback for Dabo Swinney and patrol the outfield for Monte Lee.

Taylor was projected to be a first round draft pick but instead the Gatorade Player of the Year for South Carolina will stay in school. On Tuesday, there is a photo shoot scheduled for members of the Clemson football team and Taylor will be there for his close-up.