Buddy Pough expects to be greeted by an angry Clemson team

South Carolina State will face the sixth-ranked Tigers in Death Valley Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Dabo Swinney and Buddy Pough are longtime friends who will no doubt exchange handshakes and spend a few minutes conversion during the pre-game today in Death Valley.

But once the ball is kicked off, Pough is not expecting a lot of smiles from the home sideline. After Clemson lost to Georgia in Charlotte, there has been a lot of speculation from the national pundits that Clemson's playoff streak will likely be coming to an end in December.

As a result, Pough expects Clemson will be looking to take out is frustration on someone and S.C. State just happens to be next team on the Tiger schedule.

"Those guys might just be in a murderous mindset," Pough said earlier this week with his trademark laugh.

"You're talking about a volatile situation. I would have really liked them to have won; the defense played well. The deep concern is how they beat you up but are able to stay fresh due to their depth."