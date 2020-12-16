Dutch Fork quarterback is part of Clemson's "Pandemic Posse"

Will Taylor is part of the 2021 recruiting class at Clemson and according to Swinney, Taylor will be used at quarterback and receiver.

In this Covid-19 climate, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has dubbed his 2021 recruiting class "The Pandemic Posse".

Surely, this early national signing day for football is unlike any previous national signing day as the coronavirus has caused everyone to make adjustments recruiting visits have been shut down for the immediate future.

The 18-member class is ranked as high as fifth by 247 sports and sixth by Rivals.

One of the members of Dabo's Pandemic Posse is Dutch Fork quarterback Will Taylor who will also play baseball at Clemson.

In his one season at Dutch Fork, Taylor helped lead the Silver Foxes to their fifth consecutive 5A state title, a South Carolina High School League record.