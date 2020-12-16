Dutch Fork quarterback is part of Clemson's "Pandemic Posse"

In this Covid-19 climate, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has dubbed his 2021 recruiting class "The Pandemic Posse".
Surely, this early national signing day for football is unlike any previous national signing day as the coronavirus has caused everyone to make adjustments recruiting visits have been shut down for the immediate future.
The 18-member class is ranked as high as fifth by 247 sports and sixth by Rivals.
One of the members of Dabo's Pandemic Posse is Dutch Fork quarterback Will Taylor who will also play baseball at Clemson.
In his one season at Dutch Fork, Taylor helped lead the Silver Foxes to their fifth consecutive 5A state title, a South Carolina High School League record.
Swinney says Taylor can be "elite" at receiver but like Hunter Renfrow a few years ago, Taylor will be ready to contribute as an emergency quarterback but Swinney is very excited to see what Taylor can do under the tutelage of wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham. Swinney also said Taylor can be used in the return game. So it appears Taylor could be another version of a Swiss Army Knife where he can help the Tigers at several positions.