He scored what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in Chapel Hill and for the third time in his career, Tee Higgins is the ACC Receiver of the Week.

The honor is Higgins’ first of the season and he earned the award twice in 2018 after games against Texas A&M and South Carolina that year.

Against North Carolina, Higgins recorded game highs with six receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. The 100-yard receiving game was Higgins’ second of the season and sixth of his career.

Higgins recorded Clemson’s game-winning 38-yard touchdown reception with 9:54 remaining. The touchdown reception was the 17th of his career, tying him with Perry Tuttle (17 from 1978-81) for ninth on the school’s all-time leaderboard for career receiving touchdowns.