Clemson sweeps Boston College with a pair of Saturday wins

The Tigers take two from the Eagles Saturday in Chestnut Hill.

In his first career start,redshirt freshman Nick Hoffmann tossed a complete game to lead Clemson to a 7-2 victory over Boston College in the second game of a doubleheader at Harrington Athletics Village on Saturday.

The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 12-9 overall and 6-6 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 12-10 overall and 3-9 in ACC play.

Hoffmann (3-0) earned the win by pitching the first complete game by a Tiger since 2017. The freshman allowed six hits, two runs and no walks with seven strikeouts on 111 pitches. Eagle starter Alex Stiegler (1-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, five runs and one walk with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.