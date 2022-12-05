Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney says the adversity his team faced in 2021 taught the players that every win, no matter the opponent, is to be appreciated.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Prowl-N-Growl Tour resumed Wednesday night with a gathering at the Jamil Temple as the Lexington County and Columbia Clemson Clubs hosted the event.

Head coach Dabo Swinney headlined a group of five Clemson head coaches who took part in a question-and-answer session with the fans who were there.

There was a lot of questions about the upcoming season but Swinney in his interview session with the media talked about the lessons learned from the 2021 season.

Clemson had to win its last six games to finish the season at 10-3 which marked the 11th consecutive season of double-digit wins. But injuries decimated the Tigers at key positions and as a result, there was no trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship game.