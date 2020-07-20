Skalski named to Butkus award watch list

Clemson linebacker James Skalski has been named to his second watch list for a national award

Clemson redshirt senior James Skalski is one of 51 players named to the watch list for the Butkus award which is presented to the nation's top collegiate linebacker. The 51 candidates coincides with the #51 worn by the legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus.

An All-ACC Academic selection in 2019, Skalski started all 15 games and finished second on the team with 105 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks, while also recording four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Former Clemson All-American Isaiah Simmons won the Butkus award last season.