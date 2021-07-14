x
Clemson makes Venables the highest-paid coordinator

With the start of preseason camp just around the corner, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables will go into August with a new contract.
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is the highest paid coordinator in college football.

The Compensation Committee of the Clemson Board of Trustees approved a new deal for Venables on Wednesday.

The contract bumps Venables' total compensation from $2.4 million per year to $2.5 million annually. Venables is also getting a year added to his contract which will now run through the 2026 season.

Venables was the third-highest paid assistant in the country last year at $2.4 million, behind Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, who both made $2.5 million. Sarkisian is now the head coach at Texas, Steele is currently not coaching.

Back in February,. offensive coordinator Tony Elliott received a raise which puts his annual salary at $2 million.