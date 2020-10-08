x
Trevor continues his mission to see football played this fall

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been quite busy on social media this weekend generating support for college football to be played this fall.
Credit: AP
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, back, and Joseph Ngata, left, celebrate a touchdown by Travis Etienne, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

With reports circulating that the college football season could come to a grinding halt, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has continued to use social media to express his desire that the college football season should continue.

On Saturday, Lawrence tweeted out a one sentence statement that read "I don't know about ya'll but we want to play". 

Sunday saw the hashtag "WeWantToPlay" trending and then Lawrence followed that up with a tweet listing several principles that he hopes will allow the games to be played while remaining vigilent in the fight against COVID-19.