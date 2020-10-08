Trevor continues his mission to see football played this fall

With reports circulating that the college football season could come to a grinding halt, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has continued to use social media to express his desire that the college football season should continue.
On Saturday, Lawrence tweeted out a one sentence statement that read "I don't know about ya'll but we want to play".
Sunday saw the hashtag "WeWantToPlay" trending and then Lawrence followed that up with a tweet listing several principles that he hopes will allow the games to be played while remaining vigilent in the fight against COVID-19.