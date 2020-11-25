x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

Clemson is third in CFB Playoff Ranking

The Tigers are ranked ahead of Ohio State in the first playoff ranking for the 2020 season.
Credit: Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire
CLEMSON, SC - OCTOBER 03: Clemson Tigers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (3) leaps across the goal line for a touchdown in the second quarter in the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers on October 03, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire)

The first College Football Playoff ranking for the 2020 season is out and Clemson comes in third behind Alabama and Notre Dame and just head of unbeaten Ohio State.

Clemson is 7-1 with its last game coming in South Bend on November 7 after an open date and an opt out by Florida State. The Tigers host Pitt this Saturday.

CFP Selection Committee chairman Gary Barta said Clemson's dominance over every team it faced other than Notre Dame, combined with the Tigers being down numerous starters against the Fighting Irish, led the committee to give them the nod for that number three position.

In the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll, Clemson is ranked fourth.

  1. Alabama (7-0)
  2. Notre Dame (8-0)
  3. Clemson (7-1)
  4. Ohio State (4-0)
  5. Texas A&M (5-1)
  6. Florida (6-1)
  7. Cincinnati (8-0)
  8. Northwestern (5-0)
  9. Georgia (5-2)
  10. Miami (FL) (7-1)
  11. Oklahoma (6-2)
  12. Indiana (4-1)
  13. Iows State (6-2)
  14. BYU (9-0)
  15. Oregon (3-0)
  16. Wisconsin (2-1)
  17. Texas (5-2)
  18. Southern Cal (3-0)
  19. North Carolina (6-2)
  20. Coastal Carolina (8-0)
  21. Marshall (7-0)
  22. Auburn (5-2)
  23. Oklahoma State (5-2)
  24. Iowa (3-2)
  25. Tulsa (5-1)