Clemson's roster has seniors and super seniors

The Tigers are loaded with experienced players who have been through a lot in their time in the Upstate.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney says he likes the makeup of his team which for the first time that he can remember, will have multiple six-year seniors along with quite a few fifth-year seniors and then the run-of-the-mill seniors who are entering their fourth year in the program.

Because of all that experience, Swinney expects the competition in practice to be of a higher level of intensity based on the fact that so many players know what it takes to earn playing time for a program that has become elite over the previous six seasons.