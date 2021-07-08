Clemson's roster has seniors and super seniors

Clemson's Dabo Swinney says he likes the makeup of his team which for the first time that he can remember, will have multiple six-year seniors along with quite a few fifth-year seniors and then the run-of-the-mill seniors who are entering their fourth year in the program.
Because of all that experience, Swinney expects the competition in practice to be of a higher level of intensity based on the fact that so many players know what it takes to earn playing time for a program that has become elite over the previous six seasons.
The Tigers are gunning for their seventh consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff but they will get an early gauge of how they stack up against one of the best programs in the country when they face Georgia on Sept, 4 in Charlotte.