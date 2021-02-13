x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

Clemson pulls off a dramatic win over GA Tech

Nick Honor hits a 3-pointer with a second left to lift the Tigers to a 74-72 win over Georgia Tech.
Credit: Bart Boatwright, The Clemson Insider
Georgia Tech forward Saba Gigiberia (2) fouls Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes (2) during second half action at Clemson's Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday, February 12, 2021. Also pictured is Clemson forward Aamir Simms (25). ACC Pool/Bart Boatwright/The Clemson Insider

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Aamir Simms tied his career high with 25 points, Nick Honor banked in a 3-pointer from NBA range with 1.1 seconds left and Clemson beat Georgia Tech 74-72. 

Honor finished with 12 point on 5-of-7 shooting. Clemson (13-5, 7-5 ACC) has won three in a row and four of its last five. 

Simms found Jonathan Baehre for a dunk to make it 72-71 with 11 seconds remaining. Alvarado, who went into the game shooting 88% from the free-throw line, missed two foul shots about three seconds later. Baehre grabbed the rebound and, with Clemson out of timeouts, found Honor who dribbled up court and hit the winner. Devoe led Georgia Tech (9-8, 5-6 ACC) with 23 points, six assists and a career-high five steals.