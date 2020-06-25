Clemson pitcher signs contract with Colorado

Former Clemson ace Sam Weatherly is officially signed and sealed and he hopes to deliver for the Colorado Rockies.

Former Clemson pitcher Sam Weatherly signed with the Colorado Rockies Thursday.

He was picked in the third round with the 81st overall pick in the abbreviated MLB Draft earlier this month.

The Rockies signed Weatherly for the full slot value of $755,300.

In a shortened 2020 campaign due to the coronavirus, Weatherly was named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball after he went 2-0 with a 0.79 earned run average and a .096 opposing batting average.