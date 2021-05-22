Clemson softball wins first NCAA Tournament game

The Tigers defeat Troy 8-0 behind the play of ACC Player of the Year Valerie Cagle.

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers won their first-ever NCAA Tournament game with an 8-0 victory over Troy in five innings. The win was highlighted by four home runs, including two by ACC Player of the Year Valerie Cagle, who also struck out 10 of the 17 batters she faced in the circle in four shutout innings. Clemson’s four home run performance ties the program record set in 2020 against Maryland.

Valerie Cagle fades a two iron over the centerfield fence, which buys us two insurance runs in the third!! We lead it 5-0!



The homer was her 16th of the year, a team high! She also now leads the team in RBI (43).



📺 ESPN3 (https://t.co/hA4Zh8T9FD) pic.twitter.com/5AknmeVaLP — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 21, 2021

The Tigers (43-6) wasted no time giving Cagle some run support, as Alia Logoleo blasted a two-out, three-run home run well over the left field wall. The first-inning bell ringer was Logoleo’s eighth of the year. The heart of the Clemson lineup doubled the lead in the third inning thanks to back-to-back homers by Cagle, a line drive to left-center that also plated Blythewood's Ansley Gilstrap and Marissa Guimbarda.