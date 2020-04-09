No surprise that Clemson is the pick to win the ACC for a sixth consecutive year.

Clemson is expected to take home an ACC 6-pack.

The Tigers have been picked by the media to win the ACC Championship for what would be a sixth consecutive year of Dabo Swinney receiving that trophy from commissioner John Swofford.

The ACC is revamping its football schedule this season due to COVID-19. As a result, there are no divisions. The Tigers received 132 first place votes and 2008 in the media voting for the predicted finish 1-14.

Notre Dame is a part of the ACC football landscape in 2020 and the Fighting Irish are picked to finish second with North Carolina third, Louisville fourth and Virginia Tech fifth.

The 2020 schedule has all ACC teams playing 10 league games plus one non-conference game.