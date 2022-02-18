Clemson offensive lineman forced to retire from football

Hunter Rayburn, who played multiple positions on the offensive line, is being forced to give up football due to recurring neck issues.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's depth on the offensive line has taken a hit with spring practice around the corner.

Hunter Rayburn, who started multiple games this past season, has been medically disqualified because of neck/stinger issues

Rayburn will transition into an off-field role as a student coach.

Rayburn played 603 snaps over 19 games in three seasons with the Tigers, breaking into the starting lineup for the first time this past season. He started six games, four of those at center and while he played guard, Rayburn could have also been a tackle for the Tigers if the situation called for it.

That versatilty will be hard to replace as Rayburn was the favorite to take over as the full-time center this season.