Clemson returns and earns a big road win at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Alex Hemenway scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Aamir Simms had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Clemson beat Wake Forest 60-39 for its fourth straight victory.
Clemson held its second opponent this season to less than 40 points in 40 minutes after topping South Carolina State 75-38 in its third game.
The Demon Deacons were just 12-of-46 shooting (26.1%) - with only two makes in the final 10 minutes. It was Wake Forest’s third-fewest points in the shot-clock era (since 1985-86), trailing a 37-point outing at Clemson on February 3, 2019. Daivien Williamson led Wake Forest with 16 points.