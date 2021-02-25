Clemson returns and earns a big road win at Wake Forest

The Tigers play their first game since a second COVID-19 work stoppage.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Alex Hemenway scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Aamir Simms had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Clemson beat Wake Forest 60-39 for its fourth straight victory.

Clemson held its second opponent this season to less than 40 points in 40 minutes after topping South Carolina State 75-38 in its third game.