The NCAA’s Board of Governors unanimously voted Tuesday to "permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model."

In this NIL vote, the NCAA's BOG is directing its three divisions to create a new rules framework for no later than January 2021 that can be adapted to keep a clear distinction between collegiate athletes and professional athletes.

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has gone on the record saying he is all for athletes being compensated within the framework of college athletics.

"I've always said I'm against the professionalization of college athletics and the devaluing of education. That's what I've always said. If we professionalize college, we might as well coach the pros," Swinney said after Wednesday's practice.

"I'm always for the value of education and the collegiate experience, always have been. Nothing has changed. But I have always said I am hundred percent for ways. to modernize the collegiate model. Modernize the scholarship, love the fact that we have a stipend. Somebody said one time I was against the stipend. I never was against the stipend. I think the stipend should have been more, as a matter of fact. I am for all of those things ... I think it's a positive that there's going to be some conversation, but I'm for the collegiate model. I'm a hundred percent for the collegiate model and the value of education. That's never going to change with me. Our country needs that and our kids need that, for sure. I think there's a way to make it all work."