Ngata will miss the Pitt game

One of Clemson's starting receivers will not make the trip to the Steel City.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata will not be available for the game at Pitt Saturday.

WSPA confirms Clemson's leading receiver will miss the game after testing positive for COVID.

Clemson's game day protocol is to provide player availability updates roughly 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Ngata has recorded 352 receiving yards on 18 catches this season. He made his first touchdown catch of the year last Friday in the 17-14 win at Syracuse.