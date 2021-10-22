Ngata will miss the Pitt game

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata will not be available for the game at Pitt Saturday.
WSPA confirms Clemson's leading receiver will miss the game after testing positive for COVID.
Clemson's game day protocol is to provide player availability updates roughly 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
Ngata has recorded 352 receiving yards on 18 catches this season. He made his first touchdown catch of the year last Friday in the 17-14 win at Syracuse.
The Tiger offense has struggled this season and Ngata'a absence will certainly be another challenge for that unit to overcome as it faces the 23rd-ranked Panthers at Heinz Field.