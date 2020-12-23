Lawrence voted ACC Player of the Year

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence takes home the top individual award from the ACC.

Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been voted the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year by a vote of a select 49-member media panel and the league’s 15 head coaches.

The ACC Championship MVP, Lawrence threw for 322 yards with two touchdowns while rushing for 90 yards and a score in Clemson's 34-10 victory over Notre Dame.

Lawrence has thrown for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games. He leads the ACC in total offense (329.3 yards per game), passing yards per game (305.9) and pass completion percentage (.692).

The Cartersville, Georgia who has also been named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Lawrence has rushed for an additional seven touchdowns this season. He has a 34-1 career mark and is the winningest starting quarterback in Clemson history and owns the best record by an FBS starting quarterback since Division I split in 1978.

Lawrence is also the only starting quarterback to win three ACC Football Championship Games. He will enter the playoffs as the third-leading passer in Clemson history (9,698 yards) and ranks fourth all-time among ACC players with 88 career touchdown passes.