Clemson earns spot in NCAA March Madness

The Tigers are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson has earned a seven seed in the Midwest Region and will face 10th-seeded Rutgers. The Tigers learned their opponent in Sunday's CBS Selection Show.

The Tigers are in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the Brad Brownell era. The last time they were in the Big Dance, they won 25 games and advanced to the Sweet 16.

Clemson will take a 16-7 record into the tournament. The Tigers were 10-6 in the ACC, good enough for fifth in the final regular season standings, a five-spot improvement from where the Tigers were picked in the preseason media poll.

Former News19 Player of the Week Clyde Trapp out of Lower Richland High School was on that NCAA Sweet 16 team as a freshman. So in five seasons, Trapp will have logged a state championship in his senior season at Lower Richland before book ending his Clemson career with NCAA appearances.

This is a familiar path that is being carved out by Tiger forward P.J. Hall who capped off his high school career with four consecutive 5A state championships at Dorman. He will now be a part of an NCAA Tournament team in his freshman season for the Tigers.