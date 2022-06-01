The catalyst for Clemson softball continues to receive national recognition

Valerie Cagle continues to rack up awards, backing up her status as one of the premier players in the country.

CLEMSON, S.C. – Redshirt sophomore Valerie Cagle was named a National FastPitch Coaches Association (NFCA) First Team All-American as a utility/pitcher, the organization announced Wednesday.

With the announcement, Cagle earns All-America honors in back-to-back seasons after being named a second team honoree in 2021.

Cagle helped propel the Tigers to another historical season after starting every game. At the plate, she tallied 57 hits, including 10 doubles, one triple and 13 home runs, to post a .308 average. She was second on the team with 44 RBIs and scored 34 runs while boasting a .584 slugging percentage. The redshirt sophomore also posted a 1.92 ERA, which is sixth in the ACC, through 32 appearances and 160.2 innings pitched. She earned 16 victories and led the ACC with seven shutouts. She was fifth in the ACC with 176 strikeouts and sixth with three saves.