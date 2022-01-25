Clemson loses a close contest at #9 Duke

The Tigers led by two late before a Duke outscored the visitors 8-4 to pull out a 71-69 victory.

DURHAM, N.C. — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Paolo Banchero scored 19 points as ninth-ranked Duke pulled away late from Clemson for a 71-69 win Tuesday night.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 13 points for Duke (16-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Joey Baker added 11 and Mark Williams registered his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

PJ Hall led Clemson (11-9, 3-6) in scoring and on the glass with 14 points and 10 boards.