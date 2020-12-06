The ace of the Clemson pitching staff has come off the MLB Draft Board.

Junior lefty Sam Weatherly was drafted in the third round with the 81st overall pick by the Colorado Rockies.

The Howell, Michigan native was named a third team All-American by Collegiate Baseball after the abbreviated 2020 season He went 2-0 with a 0.79 earned run average. He also had 43 strikeouts and held batters to a .096 batting average.

Back in February, Weatherly earned MVP honors for the Clemson side of the South Carolina series after pitching seven shutout innings and holding the Gamecocks hitless during that game. He also had 11 strikeouts in a 7-1 win.

In his career, Weatherly is 4-0 with a 3.48 ERA, .195 opponents’ batting average and 106 strikeouts in 72.1 innings pitched over 33 appearances which includes nine starts.