Clemson sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence came into the 2019 season as a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. But three games into the season and Lawrence has already had five interceptions including two at Syracuse.

But head coach Dabo Swinney is being a fair grader when looking at the root causes of the turnovers.

"They are not all on him. That is the first thing,” Swinney said during his weekly press conference.

“We have had a couple on the wideouts, two of them to be exact. He did his job exactly how he was supposed to, but the wideout didn’t. He has had a couple of bad plays, too. So, just don’t try to do too much."

Lawrence has thrown for 831 yards and five touchdowns to go with his five interceptions.

The Tigers host Charlotte Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.