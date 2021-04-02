Elliott's big raise is part of Clemson's staff announcements

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has received a significant pay raise with a new contract that will keep him in orange through 2026.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott may never leave the Upstate.

It was a given that after Elliott received significant attention from Tennessee concerning its vacant head coaching position, head coach Dabo Swinney was going to make sure to make a major effort to keep Elliott. The end result is a three-year extension for Elliott whose annual salary increases from $1.7 million to $2 million.

Clemson is now the only school in the country with two assistants making at least $2 million a year.

A former wide receiver at Clemson, Elliott has had stops at S.C. State and Furman before joining Swinney's staff in 2011 as running backs coach. This year, Elliott will move to coaching tight ends while adding the title of assistant head coach.