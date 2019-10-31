Clemson played its first game since the World University Games over the summer.

The Tigers defeated Anderson University 75-48 in an exhibition game at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson was led by Aamir Simms with 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading Clemson in both categories. Three other Clemson players produced double-digit point totals, including Tiger newcomers Tevin Mack and Curran Scott, who scored 14 and 15 points, respectively.

Mack is the former Dreher standout who came to Clemson as a grad transfer from Alabama.

Clemson sharp shooter Hunter Tyson tallied 11 points and was a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Earlier in the day, Clemson received some good news as the NCAA granted a waiver to Texas Tech basketball transfer Khavon Moore, making the 6-foot-8 sophomore immediately eligible to play with the Tigers.

The Macon, Georgia native played in only one game for the Red Raiders due to injury. He enrolled at Clemson this past May and has practiced with the team, including playing in the Tigers run to the gold medal at the World University Games this summer.

Moore was considered a four-star prospect out of high school and ESPN had him rated No. 43 in its top 100.

The Tigers hope Moore will add some height and athleticism to the middle with the loss of 6-9 forward Elijah Thomas.