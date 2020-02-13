PITTSBURGH (AP) - Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points, Tevin Mack added 16 and Aamir Simms finished with 12 as Clemson continued its mastery of Pittsburgh with a surprising 72-52 rout.

The Tigers (12-12, 6-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their seventh straight over the Panthers (15-10, 6-8) by emerging from a shooting funk to snap a three-game losing streak.

Clemson shot 50% (22 of 44) from the field, including 13 of 22 (59%) from 3-point range after shooting just 22% from 3 during their recent slide. Justin Champagnie led Pitt with 11 points and Au'Diese Toney chipped in 10 but the Panthers couldn't seem to figure out Clemson's zone defense.

Dreher product Tevin Mack scored 16 points