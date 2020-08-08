Opting out wasn't a serious option for Trevor Lawrence

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has received plenty of free advice from people who suggested he should give up his junior season and get ready for the NFL Draft. Even when the coronarivus caused a shutdown of the entire college athletic landscape and caused an overhaul of the 2020 college football season, Lawrence never wavered in his desire to continue his role as the trigger man of the Tiger offense.

"Since I’ve made the decision to play, I haven’t thought about it again. That’s my decision and I’m committed and I want to play my last year here, if that’s what I decide to do. I even have another one -- people are forgetting that I’ve got four years. So. I am just ready to have a great year and be a part of this team. We're super pumped. Like I said, me and Travis [Etienne] are definitely here, and we are committed to playing. But that is the thing. Once I have decided I am playing, my mind is off of that. But yeah ... people were saying I should sit out and then after this past year, everyone was saying all the stuff I needed to work on. So, at some point, you have to make decisions for yourself. I'm just excited to play football. That's what I do. That's what I love to do."