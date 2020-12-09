Clemson kicks off the 2020 season tonight in Winston-Salem

The Tigers eventful 2020 preseason is over and now they can turn their attention to an actual game.

Trevor Lawrence's "We Want To Play" hashtag was just part of the storylines centered around the sport.

Tonight in Winston-Salem, Lawrence and the Tigers will get to play as the 2020 season kicks off with the top-ranked Tigers facing Wake Forest.

Head coach Dabo Swinney says in spite of the challenging protocols in place due to COVID-19, nothing has been diminished his enthusiasm for another season opener.

“Probably as excited about this opening week as my very first one as a head coach,” Swinney said.

“Just because of all it has taken to get here. I am super proud of all the people in our organization, President (Jim) Clements all the way down. Our staff and our support staff and all that has taken place to get us to this point.”

There was a lot of speculation that there would not be a college football season. But the ACC, SEC and Big 12 have forged ahead with modified schedules.