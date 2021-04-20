USF guard will transfer to Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — One day after power forward Ben Middlebrooks from Fort Lauderdale reclassified for the 2021 class and committed to Clemson, Brad Brownell picked up another commitment.

David Collins, who averaged 12.5 points and 3.4 assists per game this past season for South Florida, is transferring to Clemson. Collins has been in the USF program for four years and will use his NCAA waiver and play another year in college.