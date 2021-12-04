Clemson loses two players to the transfer portal

A backup quarterback and a starting wide receiver have entered the transfer portal and are leaving the Clemson program.

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson starting receiver Frank Ladson Jr. and backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh are leaving the football program.

eam spokesman Ross Taylor said Friday that the pair had entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Ladson is a 6-foot-3 junior from Miami, Florida who started the first four games this season before needing season-ending groin surgery and missing the final seven games. He finished with four catches for 19 yards.