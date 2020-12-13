x
Clemson stays unbeaten, rolls past Alabama in Atlanta

The Clemson men's basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season with a 64-56 win in Atlanta over Alabama in an ACC-SEC battle.
ATLANTA (AP) - Al-Amir Dawes scored 10 points and Clemson stayed undefeated with a 64-56 win over Alabama in the final game of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. 

The Tigers earned their fourth nonconference Power Five win of the season with wins against Mississippi State, Purdue and Maryland already on their resumé. Jonathan Baehre scored six of Clemson’s 10 straight points to pull away in the final six minutes. Baehre’s layup with 42 seconds left capped the run at 64-55. 

Herbert Jones led the Crimson Tide with 17 points, including 11-of-12 shooting from the foul line.