Clemson stays unbeaten, rolls past Alabama in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) - Al-Amir Dawes scored 10 points and Clemson stayed undefeated with a 64-56 win over Alabama in the final game of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.

The Tigers earned their fourth nonconference Power Five win of the season with wins against Mississippi State, Purdue and Maryland already on their resumé. Jonathan Baehre scored six of Clemson’s 10 straight points to pull away in the final six minutes. Baehre’s layup with 42 seconds left capped the run at 64-55.