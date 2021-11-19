Clemson dominates Temple 75-48

The Tigers open play in the Charleston Classic with an impressive win over the Temple Owls.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Nick Honor scored 19 points on a perfect shooting night and Clemson (4-0) pulled away with a big surge surrounding halftime to defeat Temple 75-48 in the Charleston Classic.

The Tigers earned a date with No. 22 St. Bonaventure in the semifinals on Friday. Clemson was up two with less than five minutes to go in the first half but closed on a 10-0 run.

Hunter Tyson, Al-Amir Dawes and Honor hit consecutive triples for a 53-30 lead with 15 minutes to go.