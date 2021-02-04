Will Spiers gets ready for his sixth spring game

Calhoun Academy product Will Spiers will have a fifth year as Clemson's starting punter as he enters his sixth year in the program.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Dabo Swinney doesn't recall having a Clemson player who spent six years in the program.

Assuming that is the case, Will Spiers will be the first. Spiers will be on the field Saturday as the Tigers wrap up spring practice with their annual Orange and White game.

The Calhoun Academy graduate is coming off a redshirt senior season which saw him named ACC Specialist of the Week after he averaged 53.6 points in the Syracuse game. He also tied his career long of 64 yards in that same game.

The 2020 season saw him average 44.0 yards on 45 punts with 17 downed inside the 20 yard line and 12 punts of 50 yards or more.

His 44-yard punting average is the second-best single-season mark in school history behind Chris Gardocki who spent 16 years in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Steelers. Gardocki averaged 44.5 yards per kick in 1990 and then turned pro after three seasons.

Spiers will end up spending twice as many years in Clemson as Gardocki and Swinney feels the NCAA's waifver giving athletes an extra year will benefit Spiers who Swinney says "has NFL potential".