Dabo previews the ACC Championship

It's round two between the Tigers and Fighting Irish.

The first meeting of the season between Clemson and Notre Dame took place in South Bend.

Trevor Lawrence didn't play.

The Tiger defense was missing some key starters.

An ACC title wasn't on the line.

A lot has changed since the two elite programs squared off last month. The Tigers are in familiar territory where trips to Charlotte in December have become an annual tradition. Notre Dame is making its ACC Championship debut as the Irish have been temporary members of the ACC due to COVID-19 and the way the pandemic made scheduling opponents for those independent programs quite challenging.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Friday and one topic where they wholeheartedly agreed on is the fact that if one or both of these teams are place in the Rose Bowl for the playoffs, they do not like that it would be in an empty stadium in Pasadena.

California restrictions due to COVID-19 mean no fans at sporting events. Swinney and Kelly do not see the wisdom in flying an entire team to the West Coast to play in an empty stadium.