Etienne will have his support staff on hand

Clemson running back will play his final game as a Tiger in his home state.
Credit: WLTX
Clemson running back Travis Etienne walks off field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after LSU won the national championship, beating Clemson 42-25.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is 0-2 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The native of Jennings, Louisiana has lost to Alabama and LSU in his home state. He is hoping for a better outcome tonight when the Tigers face Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

Etienne says in spite of the restrictions on attendance, he still expects to have the usual 20 or so family members and friends to be in the building to watch him play his last collegiate game in his home state.

If the Tigers can stay unbeaten against the Buckeyes, they will advance to the national championship game for the third straight year.