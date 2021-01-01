Etienne will have his support staff on hand

Clemson running back will play his final game as a Tiger in his home state.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is 0-2 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The native of Jennings, Louisiana has lost to Alabama and LSU in his home state. He is hoping for a better outcome tonight when the Tigers face Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

Etienne says in spite of the restrictions on attendance, he still expects to have the usual 20 or so family members and friends to be in the building to watch him play his last collegiate game in his home state.