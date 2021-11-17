x
Justyn Ross will have surgery, will enter NFL Draft

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross will miss the final two games of the regular season, although he might be available for the bowl game.
CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said leading receiver Justyn Ross will have surgery on his injured foot and enter the NFL draft. 

Ross will miss games with No. 13 Wake Forest and the season-ending rivalry at South Carolina on Nov. 27. Swinney was unsure Wednesday night if Ross could return for Clemson's bowl game, but said it would not take him long to recover and begin training for the NFL combine. 

Ross is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior from Phenix City, Alabama. He missed the 2020 season after needing fusion surgery for a spinal condition. 

