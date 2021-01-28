Clemson announces its 2021 schedule

The Tigers will have six home games plus a Friday night contest at Syracuse.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's 2021 football schedule will feature the renewal of an ACC-SEC clash to open and close the regular season.

The Tigers will open the season in Charlotte against Georgia on September 4.

On November 27, Clemson will travel to Columbia to face the Gamecocks in a renewal the rivalry that was put on hold in 2020 after the SEC mandated a 10-game, conference-only schedule for its members. That pause brought a halt to a streak of 111 consecutive years of battles on the football field between the Tigers and Gamecocks. The series had been played every year since 1909.

In addition to playing the arch-rivals, Clemson will also face another Palmetto State program when it hosts South Carolina State on September 11.

The Tigers will also play on a Friday night the Carrier Dome against Syracuse. The last time Clemson and Syracuse met on a Friday, it was Friday the 13th in 2017 and the second-ranked Tigers were upset by Syracuse 27-24.

The 2021 Clemson Football Schedule

Sept. 4: vs. Georgia (in Charlotte, N.C.)

Sept. 11: vs. SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Sept. 18: vs. GEORGIA TECH

Sept. 25: at NC State

Oct. 2: vs. BOSTON COLLEGE

Oct. 9: Open Date

Oct. 15 (Friday): at Syracuse

Oct. 23: at Pitt

Oct. 30: vs. FLORIDA STATE

Nov. 6: at Louisville

Nov. 13: vs. UCONN

Nov. 20: vs. WAKE FOREST

Nov. 27: at South Carolina