Clemson is hoping to be on the court Wednesday at Wake Forest

The Tigers are working their way back from a second pause in team activities due to the coronavirus.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The first time Clemson was hit with the coronavirus, the Tigers were rolling at 9-1. It took them a few games to get back in the swing of things as they lost their first three contests upon returning.

Clemson (13-5, 7-5 ACC) is back to practice after its second COVID-19 work stoppage and once again, the Tigers were playing well prior to the forced hiatus. They had won three straight with the latest being that dramatic win at home over Georgia Tech.

Head coach Brad Brownell hopes his team will be able to make the trip to Wake Forest for Wednesday night's game.