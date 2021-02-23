Clemson is hoping to be on the court Wednesday at Wake Forest

CLEMSON, S.C. — The first time Clemson was hit with the coronavirus, the Tigers were rolling at 9-1. It took them a few games to get back in the swing of things as they lost their first three contests upon returning.
Clemson (13-5, 7-5 ACC) is back to practice after its second COVID-19 work stoppage and once again, the Tigers were playing well prior to the forced hiatus. They had won three straight with the latest being that dramatic win at home over Georgia Tech.
Head coach Brad Brownell hopes his team will be able to make the trip to Wake Forest for Wednesday night's game.
Due to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines instituted by the ACC, Clemson has had five games postponed this season. Brownell said when the team returned to practice on Saturday, several players saw their backs tighten up when doing defensive drills. Brownell will add extra conditioning to the Tigers' workouts in an effort to accelerate their progress as they look to finish the regular season strong and pivot to the post-season.