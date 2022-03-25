Hunter Tyson will play one more year in orange

Clemson senior forward Hunter Tyson will use his COVID year of eligibility and play a fifth year for the Tigers.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball senior forward Hunter Tyson has announced his commitment to return for the upcoming 2022-23 season, announced by Tyson on Thursday evening. Tyson will be using his COVID year of eligibility

The Monroe, North Carolina native enjoyed a breakout season in 2021-22 and started a career-best 24 games despite a broken clavicle suffered on Feb. 2 against Florida State. Tyson returned on March 2 and played the final four games of the season.

The Monroe, N.C. native averaged a career-high 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds 1.3 assists while shooting a career-high 46.6 percent from the field. Tyson totaled 20 steals and eight blocked shots.