Clemson snaps skid with 7-2 win over Georgia State

The Tigers snap a six-game losing streak with a victory over the Panthers from the Sun Belt Conference.
River Bluff graduate Ricky Williams is a pitcher for the Clemson Tigers.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Jonathan French and Bryce Teodosio hit home runs to lead Clemson to a 7-2 win over Georgia State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. It was the first meeting between the two programs.

French laced a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the second inning for the game’s first run, then Will Mize evened the score for Georgia State (4-14) with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. 

The Tigers (6-8) took the lead in the fourth inning with two runs, then they scored four runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Teodosio’s two-run homer, his second long ball of the season.

River Bluff product Ricky Williams went 2.2 innings. He allowed one run on one hit and he struck out four.