Dabo responds to comments from the SEC Commissioner

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney says the ACC was not protecting his team or Brian Kelly's team when the league announced an impromptu open date.

In the constant push and pull between conferences, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey gave his thoughts on the ACC's decision to give Clemson and Notre Dame an open date, one week before their showdown in the ACC Championship. Sankey suggested the league was protecting the two top teams in the ACC so as to not hurt their chances of being selected for the CFB Playoff.

On Sunday, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney weighed in on Sankey's comments.

“I mean, if the ACC was trying to really protect Clemson and Notre Dame, why would we even play the game this week?” Swinney said Sunday on the ACC Champioship teleconference.

“I mean, if six wins can get you in the playoffs, shouldn’t nine get you there, shouldn’t 10 get you there? So, if the ACC was really trying to protect Clemson and Notre Dame, we wouldn’t even play this game. But that’s not what we’re about. We want to crown a worthy champion. It’s going to be an awesome game. It’s going to be awesome."

Swinney said he would have had no issue with his team playing Saturday. The Tigers will enter the ACC Championship having played 10 of their 11 games on the schedule after the Florida State game was cancelled - although the Tigers were prepared to play that game as scheduled before the well-documented opt-out by FSU.

Dabo responds to comments of SEC Commish Greg Sankey who suggested the ACC was protecting the Tigers & ND by giving them yesterday off in advance of their ACC Championship showdown. Sankey emphasized the SEC has played most of its scheduled games.#Clemson #Dabo pic.twitter.com/69wxI7fbem — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) December 14, 2020

“I would have loved to have played this past weekend. I had no problem with that. I didn’t make that decision,” Swinney said.

“We wanted to play when we were down in Tallahassee. We were about to get on a bus and go play. Things happen, just like it has all over the place, things you don’t control. All you can do is control whatever goes on. But they made this decision, and we’ve played 10 games. Notre Dame’s played 10 games. We’re excited to go play a championship, crown a worthy champion of this league and go from there.